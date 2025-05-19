Doom: The Dark Ages – How To Find All Secrets | Chapter 6 Guide

Search the battlefield in Siege Part 1 for every secret and collectible.

The longest level yet in Doom: The Dark Ages is also its most nonlinear. You can choose to tackle your objectives in any order — and that means you can also tackle the collectibles and secrets in any order. Below we’ve listed all the collectibles, starting from the left side of the map and slowly progressing to the right side. There are some tricky secrets to find here, including a hidden underwater passage. Learn where to find everything in the full guide below.

Challenges | Chapter 6

Immovable Object: Parry 10 Hell Knight attacks.

Hell Knights are the large melee demons that charge directly at the Doom Slayer. Simply parry the attacks that glow green — even if you don’t get 10 parries after finishing the level, the number will carry over to a future playthrough.

Unstoppable Force: Strike demons with the Flail 25 times.

You’ll collect the Flail melee weapon very early in the level. Use it 25 times against enemies to complete this challenge. Very, very simple — you’ll get three melee charges at a time, so keep unleashing combos to complete this challenge early.

Siege Breaker: Destry 4 Artillery Cannons.

During the course of the level, you’ll encounter large artillery in the field. Destroy them with a Shield Charge — we’ll list the locations below to help you find them all and complete this challenge.

All Collectibles & Secrets Locations | Chapter 6

Ruby #1: Found in the field to the north of the starting Gore Portal, next to an optional Gore Nest encounter. Destroy the nest and defeat all the demons that spawn to collect this ruby.

Secret #1 (Life Sigil): From the first Gore Portal fight, go left toward the waterfall on the edge of the map, past the Hell Tank. You’ll find a Life Sigil around the corner of the small stream at the waterfall.

Artillery Cannon #1: On the ridge between the first and left-most Gore Portal objectives. It’s marked on your map with a large gold pick-up.

Secret #2 (Ruby): On the way to the first Artillery Cannon, there’s a climbable wall that leads to a puzzle room with a Ruby reward. Dive into the water under the hanging room. Swim through the underwater tunnel and emerge in the hallways — Shield Charge the wooden wall, then Shield Throw the gear icon above the door. Use the switch to lower the room into the water so you can finally access the Ruby.

NOTE: There’s a Secret Key locked door in this same area. Remember it for later!

Demonic Essence: Defeat the leader Mancubus at the back-left Gore Portal objective to earn more maximum Spike ammo capacity.

Secret #3 (x59 gold): Behind the back-left Gore Nest objective, there’s a marketplace arena near the cliffs where a Vagary appears.

Look under a statue for a small alcove with a blue portal that takes you to the secret. It contains a large gold chest.

Artillery Cannon #2: On the ridge above the Sentinel Shrine at the very back of the level. The location is marked with a large gold pick-up.

Secret #4 (x8 Gold): Inside the dungeon where the middle Gore Nest is located, through a blue portal in the mountain caves, progress and break all three heated chains to remove the forcefield around the Chainshot weapon. After breaking the third chain, go down the nearby hallway to find a breakable wall. Smash through it with Shield Charge to get a large gold pick-up.

Collectible #1 (Codex): Near the Gore Portal that’s located in the underground in the center of the map, there’s another cave passage with a Secret Key door. Go inside and follow the path through, solving puzzles (jump on the platform in the center) and reaching the top. It takes you outside to a cliff ledge covered in single gold pick-ups. From here you can perform a running jump and reach the Codex page.

Secret #5 (Gold x50): Continue to follow the path we used to reach the Codex page. Long-jump back to the ledge from the Codex page and follow the path of the gold pick-ups. There’s a large gold chest at the end.

Secret Key: Found on a ruin directly north of the first Gore Portal arena. You can collect this key at any time.

Secret #6 + Collectible #2 (Toy): Right next to the Secret Key location, there’s a cave marked with a blue fire pillar. Unlock the Secret Key Door to get a Toy collectible.

Secret #7 + Collectible #3 (Weapon Skin): Backtrack to the puzzle room with the Ruby item we talked about above. To the left there’s a path leading to a locked door. Unlock it to collect this Weapon Skin.

Secret #8 (Ruby): Next, backtrack to the cave puzzle area that we used to reach the first Codex page. There’s yet another Secret Locked Door down here. Open it to get your Ruby reward and another secret.

Collectible #4 (Toy): Reach the hill behind the back-right Sentinel Shrine. You can’t miss it. It’s overlooking the back-right Gore Portal objective.

Collectible #5 (Codex): From the Toy Collectible, you can drop down onto the ridge with a Codex page. It’s also behind the Sentinel Shrine. The climbable wall is guarded by a giant tentacle.

Demonic Essence: Defeat the Pinky Rider in the back-right Gore Portal arena to earn a maximum health boost.

Artillery Cannon #3: Located behind the back-right Gore Portal area. Look for the barrage of projectiles shooting in the air — or the gold pick-up on the map.

Secret #9 (Gold x50): In the far back-right of the map, there’s a small, locked structure with a large gold chest. To get inside, go to the water to the left and look for a hole you can swim in — it’s very difficult to spot, look for an empty space in the map. Dive into the tunnel and emerge to get this chest.

Secret #10 (Gold x8): To the right of the previous secret, go to the rock wall to find a blue marker. Use Shield Charge to break through and get this small cache of gold. It’s located to the left of the right-most Gore Nest cave entrance.

Secret #11 (Gold x8): On the right side of the Gore Portal interior (right-most cave from the start) you’ll reach an upper area. Use the objective lever, but don’t leave yet. Look down and left past the lever and drop down to this passage. It leads to the final secret of the level.

Ruby: On a hill slightly to the right of the starting Gore Portal. To unlock this Ruby, you must destroy three Wolf Statues.

Wolf Statue #1: Behind the statues, there’s another rock hill with a fallen tree and a wooden cart. The Wolf Statue is hidden inside.

Wolf Statue #2: On a hill opposite the path leading up to the Ruby. Look up slightly to spot it.

Wolf Statue #3: On the river at the base of the hill with the three statues.

Shatter all three with Shield Throw to free the Ruby.

Artillery Cannon #4: On a hill in the dead center of the map. You can destroy the Artillery Cannons in any order — this is just the order we found them.