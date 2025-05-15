Doom: The Dark Ages – How To 100% Chapter 1

The first chapter of Doom: The Dark Ages is where you’ll learn all about collectibles and secrets. There are three large distinct areas you’ll explore in the first level — and every other level follows essentially the same pattern. There are collectibles to find, secrets to uncover and Secret Keys that unlock optional doors. If you want to earn 100% completion on the level, you’ll need to find all the locations and items listed below. Goodluck, because it only gets tougher from here.

All Collectibles & Secrets Locations | Chapter 1

Secret #1 (Life Sigil): After completing the 3-Hit Combo tutorial, you’ll progress into a village passage filled with enemies. Clear them out and enter a burning tavern — there’s a wall you can climb ahead. To the left, use Shield Charge to smash through the wooden wall. The secret contains a Life Sigil. These are the extra lives of Doom: The Dark Ages.

Secret #2 + Collectible #1 (Toy): After collecting the Blue Key in the second major section of the chapter, go back to path through the village that lead to the Church — this is the same general area as the Pinky Demon rider arena. Find the Blue Key door you passed and go inside for a collectible toy.

Secret Key: The Secret Key is located in the area with the four Demonic Portals you must close. From the entrance, go left through the tunnel and to the Demonic Portal on the tall plateau where you’ll get the Shredder gun. Wipe out the (third) portal, then stay on top of this hill. Go around the wooden plank walkway at the base of the crane to find the key on the ledge.

Secret #3 + Collectible #2 (Toy): In the arena where the Shredder gun pod drops, look to the left ledge. There’s a hidden path you can drop down to that leads to a cave with a collectible toy.

Secret #4 + Collectible #3 (Weapon Skin): Drop down to the base of the hill beneath the key and look for a section of ledge that’s uncovered by the fence. You can do a running jump to reach a hidden cave beneath the second Demonic Portal area. It leads to a Weapon Skin. Enemies will ambush you when you approach the collectible.

Secret #5 (Life Sigil): Go back to the start of the Demon Portal section. Near the first Demon Portal, there’s a locked door that requires the Secret Key. Use the key to get a Life Sigil.

Collectible #4 (Codex): Past the first Demon Portal, there’s a second Demon Portal behind the giant statue / secret key door hill. Clear out the Demon Portal on the bridge then climb the hill behind it. There’s a climbable wall that leads to a ledge with a Codex lore page.

Secret #6 + Collectible #5 (Codex): The last secret and collectible is located on the beach where an army of demons are swarming. After clearing the enemies, go through the path toward the final beach with the turret. There’s a rock ledge you can climb that leads to a small NPC area with a codex page.