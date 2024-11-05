Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Gets Small “Demo” Showing 60 FPS On PS5 Pro

With only days remaining until the arrival of the PS5 Pro, Sony is doing all it can to “lure players” to the new console so that it can sell big numbers. Or, at least sell enough to give them a “shot in the arm” while they make more games for the PS5 family. We’ve already touched on how the various games that will get a “Pro Enhancement” will make the most of the new PS5’s capabilities, and certain games have even dropped trailers to showcase this. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth did a slightly different thing by dropping a small demo of cutscenes and such to highlight the new 60 FPS setting you’ll have access to.

Before, you could only get so much via “Performance Mode” or “Fidelity Mode,” but here, it appears that the game runs much “smoother” and looks “crisper” with it running at 60 FPS. Check out the 30-second clip below:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth running on PS5 Pro at 60 FPS.



Definitely looks a lot sharper. At least on par with Fidelity Mode but with double the frame rate. 👍#FinalFantasyVIIRebirth #PS5Pro pic.twitter.com/crCXA4laVi — KAMI (@Okami13_) November 5, 2024

If you can’t see much of a difference, you might not be the only one. While 60 FPS does make things feel smooth with animations and effects, it’s not the most important thing within a game. That’s the irony of this push for the PS5 Pro, it’s asking players to drop a lot of money just to get a small improvement on games that technically were “already really good” on the standard PS5.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the perfect example of that. When the game released, it was praised by fans and critics alike for both its visuals and its gameplay. It was the “Game of the Year” frontrunner for much of the year until certain other titles came along. Even with those “rivals,” the game still holds up, and people are eager to see the third and final installment in the “Remake Saga,” especially with all the “twists” that have happened in the “updated” version of the story.

So, given that it was already praised, and many already loved the game, do they really need to buy a potentially $800+ console if they get all the accessories just to play the physical version of the game so they can see things run a little smoother? That’s something many will need to decide on their own, but that “line” of “You need to get the PS5 Pro to get the best versions of these games!” will be something you hear from Sony for the foreseeable future, whether you like it or not! Just saying.