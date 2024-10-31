Geralt Actor From The Witcher Games Is Eager To See Liam Hemsworth’s Take

There is plenty of love for The Witcher IP. This franchise has spanned novels, video games, and a Netflix series adaptation. We’ve seen a few people take on the role of Geralt so far, and now, starting with season four, we’ll see Liam Hemsworth make his attempt. While some fans might be hesitant about the new take, we know that Geralt’s original actor is excited to see what he can bring to fans.

Recently, GamesRadar had the chance to speak with Doug Cockle. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, this is the actor who took on the role of Geralt in The Witcher games from CD Projekt Red. For quite a few people, this is their first experience with Geralt and the world of The Witcher. During their conversation, Doug noted that he was fond of Henry Cavill, who stepped in and provided his performance for Geralt over the past three seasons on Netflix.

While he’s sad to see him go, Doug knows that Liam Hemsworth is a talented actor. Cockle noted that he’s excited to see what Liam brings to the character and his performance. Of course, he also notes that Liam’s take will differ from the other actors, like himself, Henry Cavill, and Peter Kenny, who voiced Geralt in the audiobooks. Each has its stamp on the character, so we’ll be interested in seeing how Liam handles this role for the remainder of the series.

Fortunately, we already know that Liam was a fan of the game series, so he already had some knowledge of the franchise before the Netflix series debuted. Of course, Liam is not the only new actor stepping into this established fantasy world.

If you haven’t heard, we know Kim Bodnia did not return for The Witcher season four. That was due to scheduling conflicts that arose when filming was underway. Those who might not be familiar with Kim by name will find that this actor portrayed Vesemir. However, while we know Liam is stepping into the role of Geralt, it’s still a mystery who is taking the role of Vesemir.