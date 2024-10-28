The Witcher Star Reveals Why They Won’t Return For Season 4

The Witcher franchise is quite the behemoth. From the novels and video games to the TV series, just about everyone is familiar with Geralt. However, for those of you keen on the Netflix series, you might be in for a shock with season four. We’ve known for a while now that the next season won’t feature Henry Cavill as Geralt. But more recently, we learned that Vesemir will have a new actor.

Henry’s departure from The Witcher came as a real surprise. Fans were dissapointed that Henry won’t step back into the role of Geralt for the final two seasons. Instead, he left the production and in his place is Liam Hemsworth. But beyond that there were reports this month that there is another character that will see a new face. If you’re familiar with Vesemir, you might want to prepare for another actor to take their role.

Prior to season four, actor Kim Bodnia was responsible for portraying this character. However, as mentioned, there were rumors that they had dropped production. It wasn’t confirmed until recently, according to Radio Times. A spokesperson for the actor alerted the publication that Kim Bodnia had stepped down from production due to conflicts with their scheduling. If you recall, a recent Hollywood strike put several productions behind schedule. That resulted in The Witcher season 4 and F1 lining up at the same time.

F1 is an upcoming Apple TV+ production in which Kim Bodnia is involved. Since both productions are being filmed at the same time, Kim opted to drop The Witcher. It’s uncertain right now who will step into the role of Vesemir for the remainder of this series.