The Witcher Season 4 Has Apparently Recast Another Character

The Witcher series on Netflix might not be adapted from strictly video games, but fans of the franchise are undoubtedly watching. We’ve seen three seasons come out showcasing Geralt’s journey. However, after season three wrapped, Henry Cavill unveiled that he was stepping away from the show. Now it seems like another actor has also bowed out from the show.

While fans were devastated to learn that Henry won’t be stepping back into this role as Geralt, we already know who will. It’s been confirmed that Liam Hemsworth will be taking on the role. We’re still waiting for trailers to emerge online that really showcase this actor in the role. However, it looks like the character Vesemir will have a new actor portrayal as well.

The news comes from Redanian Intelligence, which claims that Kim Bodnia didn’t return to the filming of seasons four and five of the show. Likewise, there is no indication of who is picking up this role or why Kim Bodnia didn’t return for the series. Of course, we’re also waiting to see if this report proves accurate.

Hopefully, we’ll get some concrete answers soon. Until then, actor Liam Hemsworth recently highlighted that they enjoyed The Witcher 3 when it was first released. So it’s a good sign that this actor was already familiar with the franchise and had some connection to the IP prior to even stepping into the production.

We also know that the next two seasons will be the last for the show. So we’re all hopeful that the series ends on a high note despite the swapping of actors. But only time will tell as we wait for the show to make its grand return. In the meantime, you have plenty of time to watch through the first three seasons of The Witcher to prepare for its eventual return on Netflix.