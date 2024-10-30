The Witcher Season 4 Has Wrapped Filming

The Witcher was a hit when it first aired on Netflix. While not directly tied to the video game franchise, they do both stem back to the series of novels. With that said, it looks like the production for the anticipated fourth season has officially wrapped up, leaving fans eager for its return to the popular streaming service.

Thanks to Redanian Intelligence, the report claims production was wrapped after seven lengthy months. We’re also learning that one of the cast members left a special farewell to the season. Actress Freya Allan, who portrays the character Ciri, took to Instagram and shared drawings of her costars from the season. Attached was her heartfelt message thanking the costars for helping make such a special season of the show.

Freya Allan bids farewell to the Rats, her co-stars in The Witcher S4 by drawing them portraits:



"Mistle, Iskra, Giselher, Reef, Kayleigh, Asse. I love you all. Thank you for the most special season of @witchernetflix" pic.twitter.com/GSrShzztYA 20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024 Gameranx 462K views • 3 days ago Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024 Gameranx 734K views • 2 days ago October 23, 2024

The drawings from actress Freya Allan are in the post above. However, we’re still waiting to see when the next season will drop on Netflix. While filming has wrapped, we’re waiting for post-production to end for its official debut on the streaming platform. When that comes, the season will air without Henry Cavill.

I’m sure you’re already familiar with this, but Henry Cavill, who portrayed Geralt in the first three seasons, has opted to step away from the production. Since his departure, we have learned that Liam Hemsworth will be filling his role. So now fans will have to wait and see just how well Liam can capture the essence of being Geralt for the final two seasons.

It was also recently unveiled that The Witcher season four will also see another actor taking the role of Vesemir. Rumors have suggested that actor Kim Bodnia was stepping away from the show, and it was just recently confirmed this week. It seems that scheduling conflict has forced Kim to step away from this production, leaving fans to speculate who might take their place.