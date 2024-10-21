Mario & Luigi Brothership Has Interesting Co-Developer

Every one of the “Big Three” publishers is known to make important 1st party games on their own while also sometimes “giving the reins” over to someone else, as it might allow them to see how a potential partner does with a franchise and if the efforts put in make great results. For Nintendo, they’ve teamed up with all sorts of groups over the years, including Grezzo for a recent release that has done well by all accounts. Next month, the last big Nintendo Switch game of 2024 will be released via Mario & Luigi Brothership, and now, we know who helped make it alongside Nintendo.

As noted in the tweet below, Mario & Luigi Brothership was made in collaboration with Acquire, who many of you might know from the incredible Octopath Traveler titles. Yes, they were the main team behind those RPGs, both of which were on the Switch. In fact, the first title was actually a console exclusive for the Switch for some time and sold incredibly well there. The sequel went multiplatform from the start, but it didn’t have the same success.

CONFIRMED: Mario & Luigi Brothership was co-developed by Acquire (Octopath Traveler, Tenchu, Way of the Samurai) pic.twitter.com/MNZvtqdcPE — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) October 21, 2024

Regardless, hearing that this established team is working on the upcoming RPG is both fun and exciting. First of all, we know that they make great RPGs. Second, this particular RPG series hasn’t seen a new entry in many years and, thus, needs to have a “fresh look and feel” to help it stand out from the crowd. Or, in this case, the other two Mario-themed RPGs that have launched within the last year. Nintendo is big on having its franchises, even the smaller ones, stand out from one another, which is why this brotherly franchise was dormant for a while.

Given what we know about the game and how it’s going even bigger for its console debut, Acquire seems to have the right “touch,” if you will.

As for what the game is about, Mario and Luigi are taken to the realm of Concordia, where they are asked by a new friend named Connie to help reconnect the lost islands of her home. To do this, the brothers will ride on a literal “ship island” to sail around, find the islands, bring them back to where they belong, and defeat the vile Extension Corps, who wishes to stop them.

Just like in past games, gameplay will revolve around the two brothers in both single and combo forms, including using them in sync during battles to do massive damage. The game arrives on November 7th.