Mario & Luigi Brothership Gets Massive New Trailer

Ever since the reveal of Mario & Luigi Brothership, people have been wondering when they would learn more about it. After all, since its arrival at the June Nintendo Direct, all we’ve gotten were little mini-trailers that would drop tidbits of information, but not necessarily anything meaningful about the entirety of the game. Today, that finally changed, as Nintendo dropped a massive overview-style trailer that breaks down what we can expect from the brothers in the series return! We learn more about the island they’re on, the moves they can do, the enemies that they’re facing, and more! So, are you ready to jump in and see what it’s all about?

As the trailer below highlights, the duo will end up in a place called Concordia, which we already knew about. However, we now have the backstory to this place. Once upon a time, Concordia was a single island paradise that its inhabitants enjoyed living on. Then, out of nowhere, a “mysterious entity” came about and shattered the landscape, transforming Concordia into an archipelago.

When Mario & Luigi arrive in this island chain, they’re befriended by Connie and Snoutlet, who ask for their help in bringing the island back to what they once were.

Now as for the “ship” in Mario & Luigi Brothership, that would be “Shipshape Island.” Yes, they’re really making that joke here. However, it’s a little more complex than you might think. You see, Mario and Luigi will steer the craft to various parts of the ocean that the islands inhabit. Then, as you sail around, you’ll use your telescope to try to find the broken island pieces! So, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled, okay?

As you might have been able to guess, the various islands that you’ll come across have not only different landscapes but different themes as well. You could find something from an island filled with eternal rainfall to a desert island to one filled with lava and sheets of ice! Oh, but you can’t have a game like this without enemies, and the trailer does highlight the Extension Corps and Bowser.

You can learn more about the game by watching the trailer, but this is another prime example of a Nintendo RPG having fun with its material while also creating something fresh and unique. Fans have been asking for the return of this franchise for a long time, and given the recent success of other RPGs with Mario, this should be another hit when it arrives on November 7th.