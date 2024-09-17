Mario & Luigi Brothership Mini-Trailer Highlights Combat

Despite all the rumors that are going on about the Nintendo Switch 2, the OG Switch still has some big titles coming its way before it transitions to its successor. One such title features the land of Hyrule, and it comes out next week. Then, there’s a certain “party” game that could be the biggest of its line, which is coming out in October. Once we get to November, that’s when the RPG greatness arrives via Mario & Luigi Brothership! The long-awaited return to the brotherly RPG series will feature many of the things you would expect based on past entries, including how the battle system works.

You see, unlike the other two RPG franchises with Mario, this one not only has your standard RPG attacks, but it has brother-focused combos that Mario & Luigi must do in unison to do maximum damage. We see that in action in a new mini-trailer that dropped today.

There are your standard attacks, like using jumps and hammers, but there are also specifically timed attacks that can do more damage the better you time them. Or, if you fail to time it properly, you might accidentally hurt your brother! Sorry, Luigi!

Going now to the combo attacks, we see them doing everything from giving one of the brothers a lift to do a massive jump attack, kicking around a shell at enemies to add up damage over time, and using a special level device to blow enemies up! You can check out the action below:

One thing that we might see from this game, much like in past entries of the series, is that both Mario and Luigi have unique abilities and attacks specific to them. For example, in a past game, Mario got the “fire hand” ability, which is rather typical for him. In contrast, Luigi got the “thunder hand” ability, and both of them could be used for both single and combo attacks! Given that the brothers are about to end up in a strange land, anything is possible.

Oh, right, let’s talk about the story, shall we? Mario & Luigi Brothership sees our dynamic brotherly duo going from the Mushroom Kingdom to a new land called Concordia after being sucked up into a rift! Now stuck there, they’ll help a new friend with some enemies that are causing havoc on the nearby islands! You’ll ride around on a ship to get to each one, and you might just see some familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom as you journey around!