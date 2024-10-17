Subnautica 2 Revealed At Xbox Partner Preview

While there were several reveals at the Xbox Partner Preview, there were some that were bigger and more impactful than others. Yes, and that meant some that were clearly not exclusive to the Xbox line of systems or PC. One could easily make the case that Subnautica 2 is the one that many will be talking about as the day rolls on, as it’s the true sequel that fans have been hoping for since teases went out that a follow-up was being made. While we don’t have a definitive date for the title yet, we do have a trailer and a promise that the game will go into Early Access in 2025.

In the trailer below, we see a pretty nice setup for the game, as you won’t just be in a new world, but you’ll be able to play the game with a co-op partner for the first time. That means you’ll have many options available to you, and exploring the world will be much deeper, pun intended than ever before.

As noted on a special Xbox Wire page about the game, the team worked hard to create an experience that fans could enjoy:

“For the first time in the Subnautica franchise, you’ll traverse beyond Planet 4546B. Whether you’re bringing the experience of your previous adventures with you or are new to the Subnautica games, you’ll get to explore lush new environments, encounter fascinating creatures around every corner, and uncover the secrets at the core of this mysterious planet.”

As for co-op, it’s much bigger than the trailer teases:

“Co-operative multiplayer for up to four players, something that has been hotly requested by our community over the years. Introducing the optional co-operative experience alongside a whole new planet felt like the best opportunity to make that switch, and we’re certain that it will test your ingenuity and ability to adapt as you explore the world together. But for those who prefer the eerily beautiful solitude of solo play, Subnautica 2 will still provide that familiar experience, and prove equally as challenging.”

The team also promises that there will be new tools, features, ways to build up your underwater base, and so on, as the game gets closer to release.

The first two titles in the line were beloved for their unique gameplay, calming yet difficult worlds, and having an experience that many other titles didn’t offer. So, with this true sequel, you can expect the dev team to go even bigger than before.