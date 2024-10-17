Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Gets A New Showcase During Xbox Partner Preview

Quite a few fans of the Alan Wake franchise were hopeful to see a bit more gameplay for The Lake House. This is the next expansion for Alan Wake 2, and it’s set to launch later this month. Fortunately, during the Xbox Partner Showcase stream, we got a little more insight into the game and what it will offer players when they get their hands on a copy.

New gameplay footage was showcased, but more importantly, an Xbox Wire post provided a little more of a breakdown of what to expect. The blog post noted that the developers wanted to shift the tone from the first expansion to what they offered in The Lake House. Players here are getting a storyline that parallels the main campaign. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this expansion, we’re stepping into the role of FBC agent Estevez.

In this game, agent Estevez is sent to a Lake House facility, where the storyline leads players to the point where they meet Saga. Enemies are also a bit different here, as the theme around the Lake House is paint. So, you will find painted enemies that pop out to fight off, something we saw in the latest gameplay trailer that dropped during the stream showcase.

As for Estevez, we know that they won’t have the same abilities as either Saga or Alan. However, you’ll still be familiar with paranatural forces, and it’s noted that you’ll have a new FBC-specific weapon to use at your disposal.

Fortunately, the wait to get this expansion is winding down. Players can expect Alan Wake 2 The Lake House expansion to drop on October 22, 2024. In the meantime, you can view the trailer showcased today in the video embedded below.