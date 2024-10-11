Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Collection Unveiled

Tomb Raider fans might be waiting for the next major installment to finally grace the marketplace. But until then, there is a new remastered collection coming our way. If you recall, a remastered collection was previously released, giving players a chance to relive the first three titles from this iconic franchise. Now, it looks like the next set of games is gearing up for its remastered release next year.

Aspyr is releasing this collection in February. If you need a refresher, the games included in this collection are Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and, lastly, Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. It’s noted that these adventures that Lara Croft goes on are far darker than the first set, which might pique some interest if you haven’t experienced these games quite yet.

Being that these are remastered editions, you’ll find some new improvements to the games. For instance, there are enhanced graphics that you can toggle on and off if you rather view the gameplay from what it originally looked like. Of course, you can also toggle the control system to act like the classic tank-style controls or switch it to something a little more modern to provide a bit easier time for players to move and control the camera.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Other enhancements added to the game include health bars for bosses. Now, you’ll get to look at how well you’re doing against these enemies rather than guessing if your strategy to defeat the boss is actually working effectively. You can also find a photo mode attached if you would rather take some images of the environments, enemies, or Lara Croft’s escapades.

As mentioned, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is set to launch on February 14, 2025. When the game is released you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the game below.