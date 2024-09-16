Crystal Dynamics Hiring for Next Tomb Raider Game

Calling all the artists out there.

Calling all talented artists: Crystal Dynamics is currently hiring for the next entry in the Tomb Raider franchise. In a new X post, the studio details the senior franchise artist position, asking all who are interested to apply.

The next title in the Tomb Raider franchise will be published by Amazon Game Studios.

“Join our team to help represent the spirit of adventure the Tomb Raider brand exemplifies,” the post reads. “If you have a keen eye for visual direction across brand, product, & marketing graphics, we’re looking for a senior franchise artist!”

The application page further highlights the highly sought-after job. “In this role you will help create franchise assets as well as leverage existing art standards to support the creation of a wide range of partner assets across multiple mediums including video games, hard- and soft-line goods, social and marketing graphics, photography, and videos,” it reads.

“The right candidate will understand brand guidelines and communicate them through clear and concise visual direction, as well as research and curate high-quality supporting art assets and references. Across internal and partner projects, this role’s goal is to accurately represent the spirit of curiosity and adventure the Tomb Raider brand exemplifies.”

Not much is known about the next title, though Christoph Hartmann, the head of Amazon Games, noted that production is “going well” back in June.

It’s been six years since the release of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the last mainline title in the franchise. In May, it was announced that a live-action series was in the works.