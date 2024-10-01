Assassin’s Creed Shadows Team Reportedly Plead For Ubisoft To Delay The Game Months Ago

Assassin’s Creed fans are waiting for the next major installment to release. We know that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will mark the next game for fans to take in as it transports us to feudal Japan. However, the wait just got a little longer, as Ubisoft recently announced the game was delayed. This might have been a surprise for some fans, but it’s a relief for developers who have repeatedly asked Ubisoft to push the game back.

A new report from Insider Gaming has surfaced, claiming that sources told them that Ubisoft failed to listen to the developers’ pleas. Developers working on Assassin’s Creed Shadows knew the game wasn’t ready and wouldn’t be fit for release when their initial November launch date came around. As a result, they reportedly asked Ubisoft months ago to push the game back. This request apparently fell on deaf ears, as the delay wouldn’t be approved until earlier this past month.

Ubisoft revealed that the reason behind the delay came after their less-than-stellar expectations regarding Star Wars Outlaws sales. That prompted Ubisoft to give the team more time to address their issues and polish the title before it was released to the public. Some of the areas that will be addressed come from feedback the teams received from fans viewing the marketing materials.

Insider Gaming noted that some deadlines needed to be met, so corners were cut. In their report, they noted that Ubisoft usually has historical experts on the projects much earlier in development, and now they might have time to ensure more accuracy when it comes to the culture of Japan.

Of course, it’s a waiting game to see how the studio manages to pull off this game with its new release date. If you don’t have it marked down already, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is now set to launch on February 14, 2025. When the game releases, it will be available for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.