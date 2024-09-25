Assassin’s Creed Shadows Has Been Delayed To 2025

Assassin’s Creed fans might have been waiting and counting down the days to launch the next major installment, Assassin’s Creed Shadows. However, the release date was just pushed back. We will no longer receive this new installment on November 15, 2024. Instead, the developers expect the game to be released in early 2025.

The news came out through a press release today alerting fans of the franchise of the new release date. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is now slated to launch on February 14, 2025. After seeing the rough start with Star Wars Outlaws, the developers opted to push this game back to ensure they had enough time to polish it.

With that said, it was noted that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is feature complete, and this new allotted time will give developers the ability to remove as many bugs and issues from the game as possible before players gain access. That wasn’t the only announcement made regarding Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It was also noted that the developers will depart from the traditional season pass model. Going forward, all players will gain access to the game simultaneously. Those who have preordered the game will already receive the first expansion for free.

For those of you who were not keeping tabs, Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes players to 16th-century Japan at the end of the Sengoku period. Players will follow both a shinobi and a samurai as they deal with the Templar Order. We also recently learned that weather won’t negatively impact players. Likewise, the game map was recently compared to Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Those of you interested in the game can mark down their 2025 calendars now with the new release date. Meanwhile, the game is said to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.