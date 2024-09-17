Assassin’s Creed Shadows Art Director Compares Map Size

Assassin’s Creed fans are going to get another installment this November. If you have been keeping tabs on the game, you know that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is tossing us into Feudal Japan. However, for those of you wondering just how large of a map you’ll have to explore, we have a comparison to offer, thanks to a Ubisoft art director.

GamesRadar recently reported that Play issue 45 offered an interview with Thierry Dansereau. For those unaware, Thierry Dansereau is the art director for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. During the conversation, the publication asked how large of a map we’d get, and it turns out it wouldn’t be as large as something like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, you won’t find the game to be as condensed down to something like Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Instead, it’s reported that the art director is comparing the map to something more like Assassin’s Creed Origins. This is because there is a greater focus on Honshu, a location that mainly deals with the events of Oda Nobunaga. That might be a relief for some players who felt that some of the past Assassin’s Creed games featured too large a map to comfortably explore.

That said, we’ll get an area to explore freely without being too limited. We’re also eager to see how the game holds up compared to past installments. For those who might not be aware, this game will be set at the end of the Sengoku period, where we’ll follow a shinobi and a samurai. As always, we’re still dealing with the Assasin Brotherhood as they fight for peace from the Templar Order.

Players interested in the game can expect the title to launch on November 15, 2024. It will be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it is released. You can also view a trailer for the game below.