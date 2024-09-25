Ubisoft Scrambles After Star Wars Outlaws Fails To Hit Sales Expectations

Ubisoft had a big announcement today in the form of a delayed release date. With a press release, Ubisoft unveiled that Assassin’s Creed Shadows was being delayed out of November’s intended launch date. Instead, the new launch would arrive in 2025. However, that wasn’t the only game mentioned in the press release. The other announcement came in the form of disappointment with the performance of Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws is the latest big action-adventure game set within this iconic Star Wars universe. It recently launched, and the results were lackluster in critics’ eyes. In the press release, Ubisoft noted that the game sales performed softer than expected. However, they are not saying this game was a failure, as the game feedback from players is better than what more critical reviews offer.

With that said, the developers are striving to turn things around. It was noted that they have fully mobilized a team to implement a series of updates and polish to ensure the gameplay experience is something to keep players engaged. The goal would be to see improvements to allow Star Wars Outlaws to thrive more during the holiday season, but we’ll have to wait and see if that comes to fruition.

Additionally, despite solid ratings (Metacritic 76) and user scores across the First Party and

Epic stores (3.9/5) that reflect an immersive and authentic Star Wars universe, Star Wars

Outlaws initial sales proved softer than expected. In response to player feedback, Ubisoft’s

development teams are currently fully mobilized to swiftly implement a series of updates to

polish and improve the player experience in order to engage a large audience during the

holiday season to position Star Wars Outlaws as a strong long-term performer. The game will

be available on Steam on November 21. – Ubisoft

Additionally, it was noted that those on PC who prefer the Steam digital marketplace will find Star Wars Outlaws will be made available on November 21, 2024. That should potentially spark some new sales for the game during the holiday season. Hopefully, that also means the developers were able to implement new updates for the game before it makes its next grand debut in the marketplace.

At any rate, Star Wars Outlaws is currently available. The game launched previously on August 30, 2024. Players interested can pick up a copy of the game on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can also find our Before You Buy coverage of the game in the video embedded below.