Monster Hunter Wilds Gets New Trailer and Release Date

While 2024 may not be the best year for PS5, there are certain titles coming out in 2025 that many are excited about, and that was highlighted at the newest State of Play event. Several key announcements made people happy, and one of them was that Monster Hunter Wilds not only got a new trailer highlighting its story, gameplay, and world, but we finally got its release date! It’s true; at the State of Play event, the game finally got a February 28th, 2025 launch date, which means that we’re about five months away from the game arriving, and it’ll be one of the big titles to kick off 2025.

As for the trailer itself, it focused once again on the main story campaign, which will focus on a guild group that is off on an expedition that will get much larger than they expected. Specifically, they find a young boy whose home and people were wiped out by a being known as the “White Wraith,” which is important because that particular kind of monster is supposed to be extinct. Yet, it’s alive, and it’s causing trouble, which means it’ll inevitably fall to your group to take it out if that boy doesn’t get you all wiped out in his quest for revenge.

As you’ll see in other parts of the trailer, the gameplay is once again a focus, as it should be. For example, a key detail they highlighted was not only the teamwork element that you can use against the monsters but how the environments themselves can either help you or hinder you in your battles. For example, in one scene, we see the main character bring down a part of an area on a monster, which likely caused lots of damage.

In another battle, we see an aquatic monster leap into a body of water, causing a ripple of waves that the player had to ride their steed on to get away from. Clearly, the environment will have a great effect on everything that is to come, and that means you’ll need to be wise in how you want to use it if you wish to survive. Just saying.

The trailer also showcased the pre-order bonuses available, including special Guild Knight attire and a digital art book that can be obtained by pre-ordering directly from the PlayStation Store.

Furthermore, Monster Hunter Wilds will get more attention at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show.