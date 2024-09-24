Palworld Has Made Its Way To PlayStation 5

There are plenty of games to get excited about from tonight’s PlayStation State of Play. The event has been highly anticipated since the start of the month. A slew of rumors suggested that Sony was putting together a showcase event, and yesterday, that announcement came. Well, the event just wrapped up, and if you didn’t make the livestream, there were about thirty minutes of content featured. Included was the announcement of Palworld for the PlayStation 5.

Before today, the only means to enjoy Palworld was through the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. The game launched through early access, allowing players to dive into this survival game that heavily takes inspiration from the iconic Pokemon franchise. It’s even sparked some issues with lawsuits firing off. But that is not stopping the development team from pressing onward.

During the State of Play event, it was unveiled that those of you interested in picking up the game but limited by only having a PlayStation 5 console are now in luck. The game has officially been released for the PS5, giving you the chance to dive into the fun. Palworlds has blown up in popularity since its release, so we’re sure that it will once again have a new surge of players trying the title out.

That said, we do have a Before You Buy coverage of Palworlds. You can view that video from earlier this year right here. However, make note that this is only our coverage of the game at the time, and it might not accurately represent the gameplay experience today or how it runs on the PlayStation 5. You can also view the trailer for Palworlds on PlayStation 5 within the video we have embedded below.