Ghost of Yotei Announced At State Of Play

Given the state of things over at Sony with its focus on hardware sales (even if it’s not worth the price) versus ensuring the PS5 has plenty of games to fill the void, many were wondering what would be the “showstopper” for today’s State of Play. There were many “false finishes,” if you will, but just when you thought that nothing good was happening, Sucker Punch arrived to land a KO blow that definitely saved the entire presentation. That revelation was none other than Ghost of Yotei, the follow-up to the developer’s beloved Samurai epic. While details are still scarce, we know that things are going to be just as grand as before.

The key thing to note is that this is a true sequel with a new location, which means an all-new protagonist to go on a journey with. This particular “ghost” is apparently hunting something on the island of Yotei, and everyone knows that the “ghost” is there. That has drawn the ire and blades of numerous Ronin, who are more than happy to “step up” to try and claim the bounty on her head.

That’s right. This time, the “ghost” is female, and she wields not only two swords but also a gun. That alone makes things intriguing, and it makes us wonder what her story is, why she’s gone to Yotei, and who she is hunting.

Another key element the trailer notes is that she has a kind of “connection” with nature, even leaving a wolf alone and following the winds that guide her. You can check out the trailer for Ghost of Yotei below:

Again, details on the overall game are slim because it is just getting the announcement trailer. However, we do know some key things that will make many excited. First and foremost, the game is being developed for the PS5 and PS5 Pro. The original game was already stunningly beautiful, so when put onto these graphics-driven machines, the island of Yotei, the characters within it, and the action that will unfold will likely surpass what came before.

Another key reveal is that the game will come out next year! That’s stunning because there was no leaks or rumors about a sequel coming out, let alone coming out within a year or so. Granted, we don’t have an exact date for its release, but it’s something to excite fans.

So, if nothing else from the State of Play excited you, this most likely made you happy.