Dragon Age: The Veilguard Gets New Trailer at State of Play

Fans are getting a better look at darkspawn and, as the title implies, dragons.

A new trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard was revealed during today’s State of Play stream, highlighting some of the game’s terrifying darkspawn designs along with the titular dragons. Players also got to see more mage gameplay as Roof squares off against one of these massive beasts.

Check out the Blighted Dragon Gameplay Trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard below (and beware of spoilers!):

The Veilguard will take place ten years after Dragon Age: Inquisition and 22 years after the Battle of Ostagar, or the start of Dragon Age: Origins. The Inquisitor from the previous title will return in the upcoming game, with players able to customize their appearance.

An eight-part narrative podcast series, Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance, is currently ongoing, with each episode introducing players to the game’s companion characters. In July, it was announced that The Veilguard would include over 140,000 lines of dialogue, up from the 88,000 lines found in Inquisition. The RPG will include over 700 characters.

Last week, it was announced that the newest entry in the series would fix a major problem found in previous installments. In Inquisition, if a player’s party members were speaking, their banter would be interrupted if an enemy appeared or an NPC began to talk. However, The Veilguard, companion banter will be paused rather than lost forever.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on October 31, 2024, almost a decade after the release of the last game in the series, Dragon Age: Inquisition.