Dragon Age: The Veilguard Reveals Eight-Part Narrative Podcast

You don’t need to wait until October to get your lore fix.

Ahead of the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, a new eight-part narrative podcast series will introduce players to the game’s cast of companion characters. The first episode of Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance is scheduled to drop on August 29, with a new episode following each week until Veilguard‘s release on October 31.

Listen to a sneak-peak of Vows and Vengeance below:

While the game’s PC requirements aren’t too hefty, players will need to free up around 100 GB of available space to download the game in the first place.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will take place ten years after Dragon Age: Inquisition and 22 years after the Battle of Ostagar, or the start of Dragon Age: Origins. The Inquisitor from the previous title will return in the upcoming game, with players able to customize their appearance.

In a recent interview, James Epler, the creative director of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, confirmed that the upcoming title was always going to continue the story found in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

“The world exists as it does because of Solas,” Epler said. “He shaped the world because of the kind of character he was. That’s, to me, what makes Dragon Age so interesting. Everything can tie back to a person who to some degree thought they were doing the right thing.”

Last month, it was announced that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will include over 140,000 lines of dialogue, up from the 88,000 lines found in Inquisition. Additionally, the RPG will also include over 700 characters.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on October 31, 2024. This is almost a decade after the release of the last game in the series, Dragon Age: Inquisition.