Sonic Team Boss Fights Back Against Shadow Being Like Vegeta

When it comes to various forms of media, the phrase “There’s nothing new under the sun” comes up quite a bit. Even when franchises try to do something fresh and new, you could arguably find a good comparison for the characters, story, world, etc., if you look hard enough. One of the funnier comparisons that has been going on for quite some time is the comparison between Shadow The Hedgehog and Vegeta from the manga/anime franchise Dragon Ball. The two are constantly pitted against each other in shows like Death Battle or various rap videos, but the Sonic Team head isn’t a fan of that.

That’s right, Sonic Team lead Takashi Iizuka talked with GameReactor recently and made it clear that Shadow isn’t like Vegeta “in any way.” He specifically stated:

“So yes, there are some ways that people interpret Shadow that are not how the team is intending. I think the biggest one, if you look online, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, this is Dragon Ball Vegeta.’ Vegeta really starts out as an enemy and then later becomes a friend and an ally and kind of, like, fights for justice and trying to save the world and whatnot. Shadow is not like that. I never want him to be like that.”

He goes on to note that Shadow will always do what HE feels is right, and he won’t be the kind of guy to try and save the world just because the others are doing it.

So, is Iizuka right about this? Well, in some ways, yes, but in other ways, no.

You see, both Vegeta and Shadow are “edgy anti-heroes” who will save the world…if they’re in the mood. For example, Vegeta has constantly stated that he’s a “rival to Goku” and not really his friend. He’s easily the most reluctant member of the Z-Fighters, and even in the most recent anime, he refused to help save the world because of a personal reason until that reason was resolved.

Arguably the biggest difference between Shadow and Vegeta are their origins. Vegeta is the “Prince of All Saiyans,” while Shadow is the “Ultimate Lifeform.” Vegeta was never about friendship or love, while Shadow was best friends with Maria, and turned dark after her death at the hands of humans.

They’re both not afraid to show off their power, be arrogant when it suits them, and, of course, they both have a “golden form.” So, while they aren’t “exactly the same,” there are reasons people say they’re similar.