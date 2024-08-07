Shadow The Hedgehog Is Getting A Manga

For Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends, things have been going pretty well for them, all things considered. For example, they’ve had two successful live-action movies, ones that helped set the tone for the various video game adaptations that came after. They also had a hit series on Netflix that showcased them in various unique ways, including via a multiverse component. Then, naturally, there were the video games. While a more recent release last year wasn’t the best, the series’ first true open-world game sold very well. So, what’s new, and how does it involve Shadow the Hedgehog? It’s funny you should ask that!

ComicBook.com dropped the report that Corocoro Comics will make a Shadow manga for fans to enjoy. That’s right, you’re going to get the chance to enjoy Shadow in manga form. This wouldn’t be the first time that Sonic, Shadow, and others have gotten the manga/comics treatment. There have been multiple manga adaptations to help welcome in new games, and Sonic famously has had multiple comic series over the years, not the least of which is his run with Archie Comics.

However, for Shadow to get his own manga is not only interesting, it’s a case of “good timing.” First, a certain new release will feature a brand-new story campaign for Shadow involving his origin. That means we’ll not just see all-new levels and challenges for the “ultimate lifeform,” we’ll see more of his friendship with Maria.

The other reason it’s a great result of timing is because the third live-action movie in Sonic’s line will feature the debut of Shadow, and that means he’ll be on people’s minds more than ever. At present, we haven’t gotten a trailer for the movie, nor have we heard the voice of the anti-hero hedgehog. The long-standing rumor is that Keanu Reeves will voice him, but no one attached to the film has confirmed it.

Either way, this manga will let fans have another connection with Shadow, which one could argue he needs because he’s rarely had solo content that fans liked. There was the infamous video game that he had where he wielded guns and was more of a menace than an anti-hero, but no one likes to talk about that one. Even Sega admitted they went a little too far with that game and wouldn’t make those mistakes again.

Perhaps this is one of the ways they’re proving their word on the subject. No date has been given for the manga’s release.