Call of Duty Drops New Zombies Trailer and Warzone Map!

To say that the next few months will be busy for the Call of Duty franchise is an understatement. After all, the team at Activision is slowly gearing up for the arrival of its next big title in October and has been dropping all sorts of news about the title, including its campaign, zombie mode, and the new ways you’ll get to shoot up foes. But, while we’re waiting for that, the team is also prepping new stuff for their mobile entries to keep people occupied so that they’re not “just waiting around” for something good to happen. Thankfully, today, we got a bit of news on both.

Let’s start off with some zombies, shall we? Black Ops 6 isn’t just bringing back certain elements of its zombie mode in a big way, it’s bringing back the team from the Aether storyline from games past. The “Requiem” campaign will feature a time jump to five years since they were wrongfully imprisoned for their “actions.” When an “old friend” breaks them out of a hidden prison called “Requiem,” they slowly find out that they’re not the only beings in there.

However, they’ll eventually get out of that prison, eventually leading them to the place known as Liberty Falls. It’s that “ideal location” that the trailer below is about. It’s a small town that has a huge zombie problem, and it’s up to you to deal with all of it without getting killed. Good luck with that. You’ll see many hints of the dangers to come, including using a superhero statue to wipe out zombies, powering yourself up with Aether, and the various horrors you’ll have to kill. Again, good luck with that:

Jumping now to the mobile side of things, Call of Duty: Warzone is about to drop a key new map called Area 99. Why is that so important? Because this map will show you the origins of Nuketown! Yep, really! Plus, because the map is the “origin story” of Nuketown, it’s a map designed to get you into fights faster, which also means you’ll need to step up your game so that you can handle what’s about to come your way.

Oh, and if you pay attention, you’ll even find a person named Archie who is up for giving you “advice” on how to handle the map. Whether you choose to listen to that advice is up to you.

Either way, these two games have plenty of content heading your way!