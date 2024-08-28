Call Of Duty’s 2025 and 2026 Roadmap Datamined

And there are hints of what could be 2027’s Call of Duty, too.

Dataminers believe they have identified Call of Duty’s pipeline for the next three years.

The latest update to the Call of Duty hub emerged with some new lines that hint at upcoming releases in the franchise. Dataminer CODWarfare interpreted the data with reference to rumors of those upcoming games from Tom Henderson.

As reported by MP1st, CODWarfare believes that Call of Duty 2025 will be a standalone game. CODWarfare also heard of the rumor that 2025 could have a Year Two for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. But they have information that they believe that Year Two was scrapped, to make a new game instead.

If that’s true, it makes for an eerie mirror of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, released in 2022 and 2023, respectively. It’s possible that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Year Two content got so big that Activision decided to make it its own game.

With all that said, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III also happen to have come out while Microsoft was working through regulation to clear their deal to acquire Activision. It’s possible that the dilemmas that Activision had in that time just don’t apply anymore. In any case, CODWarfare doesn’t know who is making Call of Duty 2025.

CODWarfare says that Call of Duty 2026 is being developed by Infinity Ward, and it’s probably a new game in the Modern Warfare franchise. The original Modern Warfare trilogy ran from 2007 to 2011, received remasters in 2016 to 2022, and had a full reboot starting in 2019, and ending last year.

There is no Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, at least not yet. If this rumor is true, then the current Modern Warfare timeline could extend the storyline even further compared to the original games.

CODWarfare also found references to another project with the codename Rap. This could be Call of Duty 2027, but there is no more additional data on this title, at least not yet.

We certainly expect that Activision would have planned out Call of Duty’s future well in advance. Their planned schedule for annual games has been going for more than a decade now. Expectations are now higher under Microsoft, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that those plans have changed.

It also seems that those plans had to be worked around several unknowns, such as the release dates of the PlayStation 5 Pro and Nintendo’s next console. And we won’t know for a few months if Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will meet Microsoft’s expectations. So even with all this datamining, these plans can change. In any case, it’s a fascinating window into what we could look forward to in the next few years.