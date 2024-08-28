Gameranx

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and SEGA to Host RGG Summit 2024

More information about the future of the Like a Dragon series will be revealed.

RPG Summit 2024

On September 20, developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and publisher SEGA will host RGG Summit 2024. Starting at 19:00 JST, the broadcast will feature the newest information about the future of the Like a Dragon series, previously called Yakuza in the West.

The RGG Summit 2024 will be streamed on YouTube and Niconico, and could potentially reveal the studio’s next title. Previously, Ryu Ga Gotoku said that more about its next game would be shared at the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, set to be held at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba from September 26 until September 29.

In July, Sega filed a trademark for Yakuza Wars, but it’s unclear what kind of game this will be.

Formerly known as Yakuza in the West, the RPG franchise was renamed Like a Dragon in recent years, reflecting its Japanese title and shedding certain preconceived notions about the games. These beat ’em up role-playing games have made Sega a fortune, shipping over 21.3 million copies since its debut.

The Yakuza game series began in 2005 with Yakuza for the PlayStation 2. The most recent game in the franchise, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, was released in January 2024 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

A live-action series inspired by the games, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, will air on Amazon Prime Video, with the first three episodes airing on October 25 and the final three on November 1. Produced in Japan, fans will be able to watch in Japanese or with a dubbed voiceover.

