Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics Getting Special Comic In Physical Versions

It’s no secret that some people love getting some “extra” items when they’re making various gaming purchases. Specifically, they love getting pre-order bonuses, and they’ll often go from one store to the next to see which one offers the best stuff. After all, it’s a competitive market out there, and every store wants people to get the most customers. Regardless, for Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics, people might have been curious about what the combination collection brings to the table regarding bonuses. The answer has now been made clear, and it’s one that is very on-brand.

If you are able to get the Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics physical edition, of which you can pre-order now, you will have a chance of getting a special comic book. The reveal comes from insider Wario 64, who has a proven track record, so this isn’t just some “random statement.” This is the real deal.

Marvel vs Capcom physical will include an exclusive comic book with an original storyline and art (in limited quantity) https://t.co/6oT4a6TCtI — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 27, 2024

According to him, the comic will feature some original storylines and art, which means that they’re special in all the ways that matter. That might also hint at why the comic is in limited quantities. Thus, you’ll want to get your pre-order in fast!

This is the perfect pre-order bonus reward for the game, especially since characters from Marvel were born in comics, and numerous characters from the Capcom universe have been put into comic form over the years. The legendary Street Fighters, for example, have had numerous comics made about their journeys over the years via Udon and others. The idea of one being made for this collection is nice simply because we don’t recall them doing this kind of thing for the series initially.

After all, it didn’t start out as “Marvel versus Capcom,” but as the X-Men going up against the Street Fighters, and then it expanded from there. There wasn’t a “call to action” to make such a comic, but there is now!

Not just that, but this comic might help create a kind of “prologue” for the collection or one of the earliest collaborations, at least. Plus, it’ll just be fun seeing a comic with all of these characters together, no matter how long it is.

Gamers have been waiting for this collection for a long time, and the developers have also been eager to make this game collection happen, so to add in a comic to make everything even more worthwhile will bring smiles to many.