Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Team Have Been Wanting To Re-Release The Games For A While

It took a while, but we got it!

The Nintendo Direct that came out in June continues to send shockwaves throughout the gaming community. The big reason for this is that there were numerous titles that were revealed that truly took gamers aback, and we’re not just referring to the 1st party titles, either. There were some 3rd party games that took many by surprise as well, with one of the biggest being Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. This epic collection of past titles featuring Marvel and Capcom characters wasn’t on everyone’s radar, and yet, the moment it was announced, many fans knew they had to have it.

However, given the scale of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, one might rightfully wonder just how such a collection came to be. The producer of this esteemed collection, Shuhei Matsumoto, revealed to Dexerto that this was something that his crew had truly wanted to do for a while but never got the opportunity to do until recently:

“In terms of past Capcom-developed Marvel titles, this has been something that myself and the team have been wanting to re-release for years and years now. It was just a matter of timing and making sure that everyone was on board. We’ve actually been in talks with Marvel for years now to see whether we can make this happen.”

Thankfully, Marvel was up for playing ball with this collection, and one of the reasons for this collection happening was because of the outpouring of love from fans concerning the older titles:

“They were also on board. Because of that, it’s kind of like the stars aligned. The timing was great, and now we are actually able to bring it to life. We’re all very excited. And some of the inspiration about doing this was that Marvel took notice of community-based tournaments at places like EVO.”

The outpouring of love from the community about the collection has been heard since the announcement was made, including from some prominent gamers/streamers like Maxmillion Dood, who had the most memeable reaction to the announcement during the Direct.

But why are fans so pumped for this? The simple answer is that while many of these games are classics, they’re not easy to get today. Some of them were straight-up arcade titles, and others haven’t been ported to other consoles in a LONG time. As such, if you wanted to play these games WITHOUT the collection, you’d pretty much be out of luck.

However, the team got their wish, so you can replay them soon.