Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics May Have Gotten Its Release Date Leaked!

The excitement around Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is palpable. This title was truly unexpected when it was first announced during the June Nintendo Direct, and people have wanted to play it and enjoy it ever since. When the game was shown off at EVO 2024, the first impressions were great, and this was the best version of the titles and ones that fans of all ages should get. The only thing we’re waiting for now is the official release date for the game. Thankfully, that might have been leaked via a certain store.

As you can see below, a listing on the site Shopto listed that Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will arrive on November 22nd. That’s an interesting release date for a simple reason: it’s the Friday before Black Friday. That could not only make it a reasonable release date, but it could be a tactic to help boost initial sales, as many sites will likely have a sale for it during the “sales weekend” that starts with Black Friday and ends on Cyber Monday. Many people love looking for sales before buying video games, so that could be the case here.

It should be noted that the listing was taken down quickly, so this is NOT an official confirmation, and we have seen false listings posted in the past for various other titles. However, it could also be a case of it being taken down so that Marvel and Capcom can drop the official announcement themselves.

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection is releasing on Nov 22 according to Shopto



No matter how you look at it, people are eager to get their hands on these classics and play them either once again or for the first time. If you forgot, not only are they bringing over arcade classic crossovers and titles that haven’t been around for generations of systems, but they’re also bringing in a game that never was released in the West starring the Punisher.

Even when you exclude that game from the list, these titles stand the test of time because of their quality and fun. You’ll get to see the true progression of how Marvel and Capcom characters crossed over and how things grew from those initial meetings. Massive franchises were born because of these titles, but no one could play them without serious effort because they were not being ported to modern consoles or PCs.

That’s all about to change, though, and whether it’s November or another month, gamers will be waiting to get taken for a ride.