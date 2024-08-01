Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Impressions Point To Upcoming Port Being Good

When Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics was announced during the Nintendo Direct in June, just about everyone who ever had a connection to these games was losing their minds. Oh, they were losing them in a positive way, of course! After all, this was a collection of games that affected generations of kids growing up. These were titles that were on arcade cabinets or on consoles back in the day, and everyone who loved these franchises had to play them because they were the coolest things around. The reaction was incredibly positive, and people were dying to get their hands on them.

So, at EVO 2024, a little while back, they got their wish! Specifically, Capcom gave influencers, websites, and gamers the chance to dive into the various parts of the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics experience and see what they thought. Nintendo Life compiled the overall impressions of those people, and it points to this being an experience that many will enjoy no matter how long it has been since you’ve played them.

For example, you might remember the reaction of one Maximillion Dood when the Direct revealed the collection. He truly lost his mind, so he was hyped when playing the games at EVO. Sure enough, he felt the games played great:

“Overall impressions, pretty good – it’s the best these games have felt in a hell of a long time, it’s the best Marvel Superheroes has honestly ever felt. I actually feel like it’s the best like a lot of these games have historically felt from previous versions…I think we’re in a spot where this is easily going to be the best way to play these games”

Rooflemonger agreed with that, noting:

“Considering all the games in the collection, this collection is worth its weight in gold, because so much of modern fighting games is very much influenced by the games you’ll find in this collection.”

And that’s the point here. This isn’t about doing remakes or something along that line. This was about making a series of games that affected the entire fighting game genre available to people who couldn’t play them right now, even if they wanted to!

Many of these games have been tied up in red tape and unable to be re-released on modern platforms. Yet, with this collection, that all changes. You can bet people will get these not just to play them but to hold onto them so that they always have a way to come back and play them.