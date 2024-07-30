Fans Are Pitching Their Marvel Vs Capcom 4 Rosters

To say that fans want Marvel Vs Capcom 4 right now is an understatement of the highest order. After all, the last game in the series, which is not something that many fans like to address existed in the first place, was a failure on multiple levels. The announcement itself was pretty hype, as it brought in key characters like Captain Marvel while also teasing that the Infinity Stones would have a huge presence in the gameplay and beyond. However, once the game started to get shown off more and the roster began to be revealed in full, everything went wrong.

The game was missing all sorts of things that you would expect from the title. The roster of fan-favorite characters was severely trimmed due to “rights issues” and “internal beef” between Marvel and Fox. Then, the gameplay wasn’t as tight as it usually was, and the graphics were blasted for numerous reasons. They even had to be updated post-launch to make them less annoying. That’s not what you would expect from a franchise that already had three hit titles and some expansions!

Getting back on track, Marvel Vs Capcom 4 is something that fans on the game’s official Subreddit take very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that they started dropping their dream rosters. Here are some examples:

These are just a few that have popped up recently on the subreddit, and it shows just how passionate fans are about the game and who they feel should be in the roster.

There is some good news on that front. The recent Marvel and Capcom collection that was announced back in June has gotten a huge positive response from gamers of all age levels. They love that these classic and unreleased titles are getting a comeback on modern platforms, and the team behind the collection even noted how long they’ve been wanting this to happen. That same team noted that they wanted to make this happen because of the community, as they were doing their own tournaments with these past titles.

To that end, if the collection sells well, that might be enough of a tipoff that Marvel and Capcom could bring the franchise back and ensure it has the biggest roster possible. That would be interesting to see, given that Marvel has all the rights back to characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four, and Capcom has had some new characters rise up recently to become new fighters possibly.

Your move, Marvel and Capcom.