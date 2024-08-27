Rumor: A New Bloodborne Game Is In Development

We have a new rumor that a new Bloodborne game is in development.

This comes from Daniel Richtman, AKA Daniel RPK, on his paid Patreon. As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user KekanKok, Daniel simply said this about it:

“I hear a new Bloodborne game project is in development, not sure if a sequel or a remaster.”

It will soon be a decade since Bloodborne originally released on the PlayStation 4. Because of the particulars in Sony’s contract with FromSoftware, the game was not made for PC or other platforms at the same time. That means that the only way to play Bloodborne to this day is either on a PlayStation 4, or a PlayStation 5 running PlayStation 4 emulation.

Fans have been asking for a Bloodborne port, particularly on PC, for years now, and of course, rumors just like this one have also been coming up within that time. The most notable rumor before this one came from former Sony developer David Scott Jaffe. He knows about as much as Richtman, but since he shared this on stream in May 2023, we can at least hypothesize that they’re referring to the same project, and that it’s been in the works for at least two years.

Back in 2022, Jeff Grubb apparently learned from insider sources that Sony can’t easily get production on a port or remake of Bloodborne going. This isbecause FromSoftware produced the game in a particular way that only they know how, and also because they’re busy with other projects. Sony did get Bluepoint Games to remake Demon’s Souls for the PlayStation 5, but it’s important to remember that they got help from Japan Studio. Japan Studio helped FromSoftware make the original Demon’s Souls on the PlayStation 3, so they had the knowhow to make it work. On the side, Japan Studio was closed by Sony a year after the Demon’s Souls remake was released.

Hidetaka Miyazaki almost said that he wanted Bloodborne to come to PC, but also pointed out that he would get in trouble if he outright said so. Falling short of Sony making any announcements on this, fans can only hope that they can see this rumored new Bloodborne game project someday. The closest that fans can get to a new version of Bloodborne now is ShadPS4, a PlayStation 4 emulator on PC. As reported by Wololo as recently as 5 days ago, ShadPS4 videos have been propping up online showing that the emulator can now run the game. Bloodborne is still not optimized on ShadPS4, but it is playable.

Humorously enough, this means that if a new Bloodborne game project really is in the works, it will now be in a race with this emulator solution. But then, if this is a sequel then Bloodborne’s devs, whoever they are, may take all the time that they want.