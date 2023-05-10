Former God of War Creator Says Bloodborne Is In The Works

Bloodborne was one of the more cherished video game releases that came out exclusively on the PlayStation 4. Fans have continued to praise this game developed by FromSoftware and published under Sony Computer Entertainment. With plenty of similarities to the Dark Souls franchise, those who enjoyed the challenging and action RPG combat have been waiting to see if this game will ever return to the marketplace. Fortunately, one industry veteran claims it’s being worked on right now.

David Jaffe is a video game designer that is known for developing some heavy-hitting franchises for Sony over the years. This includes Twisted Metal and being the game director and lead designer to bring out God of War on the PlayStation 2. However, since then, David has parted ways from Sony and now streams his show on Twitch and YouTube, which is where this news comes from. According to David Jaffe in a recent stream, we’re learning that Bloodborne is being worked on.

Unfortunately, David doesn’t know what exactly is being worked on outside of just knowing the IP is being developed. It could be a remastered edition release or very well be a PC port. At any rate, David expresses his love for that game and would love to see it come back into the limelight. Unfortunately, for fans that played the game when it was initially released in 2015, it’s been a rather long wait to hear any insight as to whether this IP is getting picked back up.

At any rate, we’ll just have to wait and see if there’s anything officially revealed in the upcoming PlayStation Showcase. That particular stream is said to take place at the end of this month. Unfortunately, however, there has been no official announcement from Sony on just when we can mark down the date for their PlayStation Showcase. But thanks to the news from David Jaffe, there are bound to be quite a few fans tuning in with hopes that Sony will be officially unveiling some kind of confirmation of Bloodborne being in development.

In the meantime, those of you who want to enjoy this game will have to rely on the previous 2015 release of Bloodborne on the PlayStation 4. Likewise, if you have yet to experience this game and are interested in checking it out, we have embedded a trailer for Bloodborne in the video above.