EA Might Be Revamping The Battlefield Franchise; Here’s What We Know So Far

Battlefield is an iconic FPS franchise, but the latest release into the marketplace didn’t meet the expectations of fans. Instead, the developers were left scrambling to make a variety of updates and improvements for Battlefield 2042. However, going forward, EA still values Battlefield in a big way, which might also indicate that the company is seeking a new venture for the franchise. Here is what the EA CEO recently had to say about their FPS IP.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently spoke in an investors report, according to GamesRadar. The CEO spoke about the future of their different brands, including Battlefield. In particular, for Battlefield, it was said that EA could bring the franchise back in an entirely new way in the future. Since this latest installment failed to make as big of a splash in the marketplace and with Call of Duty continuing to be the dominant FPS IP, it might have lit a fire under EA to really revamp this franchise for its next installment.

The topic of Battlefield came back up during the Q&A session of the call, where the CEO stated that they didn’t have any date announcements yet. But Andrew Wilson recently had a call with the series’ new leadership team, and that call was rather positive. It seems that EA has quite a bit of confidence in the progression that they made so far in the next Battlefield title. Unfortunately, there’s no word as to when we can expect the next installment of news to make its way out to the public.

Although, it does look like there is still a strong push to bring in massive online communities across multiple platforms for this franchise. We’re just hoping that whatever installment does make its way out doesn’t meet a rough launch. Battlefield 2042 took quite a bit of time for the developers to shape it up for the public. Unfortunately, for some players, this is becoming too much of a normal trend in the video game industry. More games are launching into the marketplace, prompting developers to scramble to deliver optimization and bug fixes.

While we don’t have any insight into when EA’s Battlefield will get another public appearance, there are rumors about when we will see Call of Duty 2023. The rival IP was just reported to have an official unveiling on August 1, 2023. However, this is just a report and not an official announcement from Activision.