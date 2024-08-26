The Legend Of Zelda Echoes Of Wisdom Arrives In One Month!

The wait for video games is sometimes the hardest part about being a gamer. Seriously, you know you want a certain title, but you also know that you have to wait a certain amount of time to be done. As we’ve noted before, that’s not the easiest of things to do, especially when SOME companies make announcements LONG before the games are ready, and it feels like an eternity before the game’s arrival. However, in the case of The Legend Of Zelda Echoes Of Wisdom, the game was announced back in June, and we’re now just one month away from launch on Nintendo Switch.

Many people are excited about the game and for numerous reasons. First, they like the art style, which is very reminiscent of the “Chibi” style that was put on a certain remake starring Link back in 2019. The style was well received, and the game sold well, so it’s unsurprising that Nintendo would go back to that style again, but with some improvements, of course.

The second reason they’re excited about the game is that it stars Princess Zelda. At best, Zelda has had supporting roles in certain franchise titles, or was the “main focus” of the storyline, regarding saving her from Ganondorf or other beings. However, here, she’s the true protagonist. Link saves her from Ganon, only to watch him get engulfed in a mysterious rift. That rift is spreading all over Hyrule, and it’s up to her to figure out what’s happening and how to stop it and get her people back.

Another key element to The Legend Of Zelda Echoes Of Wisdom is the gameplay. Traditionally, the title has focused on Link using his sword, shield, bow, and other weaponry to take on foes and overcome puzzles. Princess Zelda doesn’t have that. However, she will have a fairy friend named Tri in the game, and Tri will give her the ability to create “Echoes.” These are perfect recreations of items and other entities she comes across, and she’ll be able to use them to fight foes, travel across certain areas, stack items to reach things or activate switches and other gadgets.

A recent trailer highlighted the creativity that will be available to players when the game arrives, ensuring that there are numerous ways to take on challenges, and use the gifts that Zelda has available to her.

Another trailer for the game may drop before it arrives on September 26th, so stay tuned!