Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Reveals new Character Art!

It’s still really cool to think about the game we have coming up in September. We speak, of course, about The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom. This game will stand out from the other games in the series for various reasons, not the least of which is that this is the first TRUE title in the franchise where Princess Zelda will get to have her own adventure. In this case, Link is taken away by a mysterious darkness that is slowly enveloping the kingdom of Hyrule. Alongside her new friend, the fairy Tri, Zelda must figure out the truth behind the darkness and save all who have been consumed by it.

Today, we’ve gotten a glimpse at some of the characters you’ll see in the game, including some familiar allies from the past. For example, we see the King of Hyrule, Zelda’s father, who has made various appearances in the past in key ways. We also see the beloved advisor Impa, who is back in her elderly woman form in this game.

As for the other characters, we know one is the older brother of Impa, and the other two are claimed to be characters from within Hyrule Castle itself. Take a look at the art!

We also have Impa and her older brother from the website.



These are the Hyrule Castle characters! pic.twitter.com/pytVSWPIhL — Stealth (@Stealth40k) August 9, 2024

At first, this might not seem like the biggest piece of news, but one of the biggest “draws” of these games, especially in recent times, is the side characters that Link and now Zelda meet. These connections help make Hyrule and other realms feel full of life, and they can help flesh out the story even more.

Based on the recent gameplay trailer, we know that Princess Zelda will meet the many main species of Hyrule. The Deku, Gorons, Zora, and even the Gerudo all appear in the game. Undoubtedly, Zelda will form some close connections with them, helping push forward certain plot devices. Plus, we know there will be side quests in the game for Zelda to complete, which could lead to other memorable character encounters.

The other thing that the new trailer highlighted was how versatile and creative Zelda will get to be in the upcoming title. With new abilities like “Bind” and “Reverse Bond,” mixed in with her “Echoes” ability from Tri, Zelda will be able to take on foes in numerous ways, as well as ascend across many natural obstacles.

In other words, the princess will be quite busy.

The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom will arrive on Nintendo Switch on September 26th.