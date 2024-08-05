The Legend of Zelda Echoes Of Wisdom Shows Off Hyrule In New Trailer

September will be a big month for the Nintendo Switch, as it’s getting both a big 3rd party game from Capcom while also releasing its next big 1st party title. The Legend of Zelda Echoes Of Wisdom was one of the big announcements from the Nintendo Direct in June, and gamers can’t wait to get their hands on it. The title is the first of its kind, as it’s the first official game featuring Princess Zelda as the main character. She’ll have to go up against a new threat while also wielding new abilities to save the day. Plus, she’s got to make it across all the different regions of Hyrule.

To that end, The Legend of Zelda Echoes Of Wisdom got a special “Traversing Hyrule” trailer today, and it introduces us, and others, to the many areas that Zelda will visit on her quest. For example, we get to see the Gerudo Desert, including meeting some of the Gerudo within the game. That will be interesting to see unfold for multiple reasons, not the least of which is that, traditionally, we’ve had to have Link hide while “infiltrating” the various Gerudo villages of the past, as they don’t allow me in the village.

Zelda won’t have that problem, so it’ll be cool to see how the two sides get along.

Next, we’re shown Jabul Waters, which is unique because of the Zora that lives there. We speak in plural, as there are “River Zora” and “Sea Zora,” both of which have been in past games in the series but never together like this. It’s likely going to be up to Zelda not only to work her way through the area but also to keep the peace between the two sides or else watch a different kind of war arise.

Not to be outdone, the classic Eldin Volcano is also in the game, and it houses not only Kakariko village, which many fans will know of for its importance in the franchise but also the Gorons. Completing the “set” of special creatures that fans know about, if you go to the Faron Wetlands, you can meet the Deku Scrubs!

Hyrule awaits! Learn about some of the different regions you’ll visit, new power you can use, handy items you can acquire, and… horses (!) featured in The Legend of #Zelda: #EchoesofWisdom, coming to #NintendoSwitch on 9/26!



Pre-order now: https://t.co/TDPPnXHFmW pic.twitter.com/7QEBcXisuu — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 5, 2024

As the trailer also notes, Zelda will be able to undertake side quests based on the people she meets within these areas. That means she’ll need to unlock more “echoes” along her journey to help them.

This also shows that the game will be a true adventure that you’ll be doing a bit of traveling in when it arrives on September 20th.