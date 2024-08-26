Fallout TV Show Reveals Lengthy Behind-The-Scenes Video

Amazon is spoiling us with this one.

Amazon has released a new video detailing how the first season of the popular Fallout TV show was made. The documentary takes viewers “from Vault to Wasteland” with the series’ cast and crew, with Todd Howard also making a quick cameo.

“Good morning, Vault Dwellers,” the Fallout team announced on the show’s X account. “Please enjoy this new 18-minute look at the making of Fallout Season 1. For Your Consideration.”

Check out the 18-minute behind-the-scenes video detailing the making of Fallout season one below:

The Fallout series was an instant hit. Starring Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and Ella Purnell, and produced by Amazon Studios alongside Kilter Films, fans are eager to learn the release date for the show’s second season. According to insiders, Season 2 is currently in production and “ahead of schedule.”

Tim Cain, the creator of Fallout, spoke about his experience flying to Hollywood for the show’s premiere in April.

“They showed us the first two [episodes] back to back, I liked it,” Cain says. “I thought visually, it was really good. I thought that the humor was VERY good. They hit the vibe, also extremely well acted. “I was impressed. This is really good; you kind of just fall into it.”

Fans can expect to see Robert House in Season 2, a familiar name to those who have spent time with Fallout: New Vegas. Mr. House runs New Vegas not as a man, but as a brain plugged into a supercomputer, allowing him to extend his life to the post-war era. Eagle-eyed fans will note that House made a cameo in the show’s first season.

The Fallout series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 10. It was quickly green-lit for a second season, with the California Film Commission offering a whopping $25 million in tax incentives.