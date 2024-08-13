Fallout London Team Promise To Keep Updating Title Until It’s Done, Then Open New Studio

Mods are something that can highlight the fun of games and the creativity of gamers themselves. They allow people to go into a game’s code and create something that can be special or funny or unique. The mod can be something as simple as a cosmetic item to wear in the world, or it can be an entirely new model that can be put onto something within the game to change how everything looks. You know, like turning a dragon into Thomas The Tank Engine! Then, there are mods like Fallout London, which took the base code of the 4th title in the Bethesda franchise and made an entirely new game out of it.

The mod was incredibly successful at launch after years of development. Its success on GOG has set records, and many wonder what’s next for the mod. In an interview with BBC, Dean Carter noted that the team isn’t done with the mod yet, and fans should expect frequent and constant updates for a while:

“Fallout London will continue until we basically have all the content which we had to cut for the release, so we have another ending which is called the Wild Card ending, basically that will come out in one of the future patches,” Carter revealed in the interview. We’re aiming for some small ones for like stability and things like that, but ultimately there will be a larger patch that basically puts in everything that we didn’t get in for the original release and then that will be sort of when we sort of close up shop.”

He promised that this won’t “happen soon,” so players won’t have to stress about things not reaching their maximum potential. However, his Team Folon group has a larger goal: to become an indie studio.

“What has been great for us is that a lot of people who have really enjoyed it have donated to us and what we are doing with that is we are channeling that into Team Folon, which is obviously what we’re going to be moving into, and then we should hopefully launch our own indie games company, which will allow us to be able to come up with our own ideas, create our own game, and just really work with the community without having to even like speak to anyone above us such as Bethesda or anything like that.”

We support their push into independence and wish them the best of luck on their future gaming journeys!