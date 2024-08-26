Nintendo Direct and Indie World Coming Tomorrow

There have been many rumors about when the next Nintendo Direct would arrive. Last week, a key insider noted that one would likely drop before the end of August, and today, we can confirm that this is true…but… it’s not exactly what fans were hoping for, either. You see, as revealed by The Big N, there will be an Indie World event tomorrow, followed by a Partner’s Showcase. The key difference between those and the main Directs is that they tend not to have big reveals and don’t focus on any 1st party games coming to the Nintendo Switch. Oh, and Nintendo also said that neither show will have news on the Switch successor.

To our knowledge, this is the first time that Nintendo has had a Direct of any kind going back-to-back with an Indie World presentation. Combined, the shows will go on for about 40 minutes, and that means there will be plenty of things to talk about, even if it’s not the kind of things that people want to talk about.

Join us tomorrow, August 27 at 7am PT, for an #IndieWorld Showcase followed by a #NintendoDirect Partner Showcase! The livestream, featuring both presentations back-to-back, will be roughly 40 minutes in total.



Watch here: https://t.co/SyxftK1vRR pic.twitter.com/tIs15ggQaM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 26, 2024

The reason that this might be disappointing to some is that fans were desperate to hear some big Nintendo news earlier in the year pertaining to what the 2024 lineup would be for the Switch. Instead, they got a Partner’s Showcase, which didn’t give them much excitement but instead gave them some fear about what the Switch would have in the months to come. Then, Nintendo dropped a big Direct in June, and it shocked the world with what it revealed, including noting that there were some big titles left to reveal on the Switch, including a key one featuring Samus Aran coming in 2025.

Many predicted a main Direct was coming because some of those titles still only had light details about them. That would typically mean the next Direct would flesh them out even more, show off new trailers, and so on. A Partner’s Showcase wouldn’t do that, and that might be why some are wishing we got something else tomorrow.

So, why is Nintendo doing this kind of presentation? It’s hard to say. They might just feel it’s best for their “situation” or that they don’t want to do a main Direct right now because they don’t have much to talk about outside of the games they revealed in June. Plus, it could have its mind on “other things,” such as a certain console they’re slowly prepping a release date for.