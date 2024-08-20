Nintendo Offering Two Big Game Demos at PAX West

While it’s true that Gamescom is about to start, another gaming event will drop right after it, as it starts on August 30th. We’re talking about PAX West, one of the most fan-friendly gaming events in the world. The entire PAX brand is great, and many developers show up to those shows, as they know that there will be droves of people who want to play games and see what’s coming up next. Case in point: Nintendo will be at PAX next week, and they’ve provided an insight into the games you’ll get to play there. Two of the titles are ones that haven’t even come out yet!

As you can see via the tweet below, Nintendo is bringing two of its biggest titles yet to come out in 2024 to the show, including The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom!

Heading to #PAXWest? From 8/30 to 9/2, you can stop by the Nintendo booth and try demos for The Legend of #Zelda: #EchoesofWisdom and #SuperMarioPartyJamboree before their launches! #NintendoWorldChampionshipsNES Edition and #StarWarsHunters will also be playable at our booth! pic.twitter.com/j8kI3GVJqL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 20, 2024

That one is important to note because it’s coming out a few weeks after PAX West ends, so this would be a great chance to see all that the game offers before it drops on the Nintendo Switch. The game has plenty of hype and excitement going into it, especially since it’s a game that truly focuses on Princess Zelda and her own attempt to save Hyrule from an evil presence that’s truly consuming the kingdom!

Unlike Link, she won’t have typical weapons that she’ll use to save the day. Instead, she’ll have a special staff that lets her create “echoes” of objects and beings she encounters. It puts a more creative and puzzle-solving spin on just getting through the world and lets players handle things at their own pace.

Plus, as a recent trailer showed, there are numerous species to meet in this version of Hyrule, with plenty of sidequests to keep you occupied when you want to take a pause in the main story!

The other big get at the show is Super Mario Party Jamboree! That title doesn’t come out until October, but it’s still a big deal. First, you’ll get to see some of the mini-games and new boards that the title offers. Second, they might give you a sneak peek at some of the bigger modes that people can try out when the game releases.

The newest entry aims to be the biggest in scope the franchise has ever seen! There’s even a mode where you can play with 19 other people!

So, if you’re at PAX West, be sure to take a look at the Nintendo booth!