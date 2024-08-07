Super Mario Party Jamboree To Have Special “Bonus” With Purchase

It’s not a shock when a major gaming publisher tries to do a special “bundle” with upcoming titles to make them more appealing to the gamer masses. After all, who doesn’t love a “free add-on” with your purchase? Exactly. So, when you hear that Nintendo will throw something free in with the arrival of Super Mario Party Jamboree in October, that might not be shocking. However, what you might not have guessed was that the “free something” is a free 3-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online! That way, you can jump right into the online parts of the game without issue.

This was confirmed by Insider Stealth, who posted about the “bundle” online. He’s happy about this idea, and we can’t blame him. Plus, as he noted in a follow-up post, this bundle serves another purpose to the game’s success. Specifically, by having this “bundle,” gamers will be guaranteed to have the Nintendo Switch online services throughout the two big holidays that are coming up. After all, the game arrives in mid-October, which means that both Black Friday and Christmas will be covered in the trial.

So, if people want to get the game and then play it with friends and family throughout that period, they can do that without any extra charge.

Nintendo of America announced that Super Mario Party Jamboree will come with 3 months of Switch online for free.



This is the first Mario Party that I've been interested to pick up in a long time. pic.twitter.com/O09cBEAgr9 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) August 6, 2024

Then, if they just so happen to like the Nintendo Switch Online service, they can buy back into it once things expire. It’s important to recall that a year’s subscription is only $20, so it was never the most expensive thing around. However, many have hesitated to fully commit to it due to how they might not use it that much, don’t get the best “free stuff” through it, and may not have had $20 to spare at times.

Going back to Super Mario Party Jamboree, this is the third entry from the mini-game series on the Switch. However, it also aims to be the biggest in the entire franchise!

There will be over 110 mini-games to play across the game’s seven main boards. Plus, most of those boards are brand new, which means you’ll have a fresh experience right off the bat. If that’s still not enough, the game will have new modes of play, including the “Koopathlon,” which will bring 20 players together for an extreme challenge!

So, as you can see, there are many reasons to have an online membership, as there will be many ways to enjoy the title when it arrives on October 17th.