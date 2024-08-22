Is A Nintendo Direct Set For The End Of August?

Just a few days ago, Nintendo dropped a special ‘direct’ highlighting the new museum that they had finished and would soon open in Kyoto. While it was a nice little “side adventure” for fans of all ages to check out and wonder if they would go to it one day, the question soon turned to another topic. Specifically, “When is the next Nintendo Direct?” The first one of the year was just a “partner showcase” and was so basic that people didn’t take it to be a “true one.” Then, one dropped in June, where all kinds of new titles were unveiled for the Nintendo Switch, shocking many in the process.

Traditionally, The Big N would then drop one in September, as it has done in several past years. However, due to them never promoting such things until they are nearly upon us, some have taken the initiative to make a different prediction. Well-known insider PH Brazil made a post on the Famiboards a while back stating that a new Direct was coming. So, when the museum presentation came around, he had to go back and stop people from thinking that this was “what he meant.”

He said specifically, “There’s more coming this month.”

On the one hand, there is not a lot of information as to why they feel that the Direct will arrive by the end of August. On the other hand, given what is coming to the Nintendo Switch soon, it would behoove The Big N to do a Direct to highlight the big games that will hit the system by the end of September and October.

The biggest one that needs to be further shown off is The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom. The game is set for late September, which means Nintendo does have a month to plug it before its arrival. The title features Zelda in a true starring role, and all the trailers that have arrived for the game have been exciting, revealing, and more.

There’s also Super Mario Party Jamboree, which is coming in October. The title is set to be the largest scale game in the series, and given that it was only shown off at the last Nintendo Direct, The Big N could give some new details on the mini-games, boards, characters, online modes, and more.

As you can see, there are many reasons for a Direct to come soon, regardless of whether it’s in August or September. Sadly, we won’t know about it for certain until Nintendo drops the time for it.