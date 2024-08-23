Life is Strange: Double Exposure Details Max’s Powers

Max is back, and more powerful than ever.

A new trailer for Life is Strange: Double Exposure highlights Max’s powers, which will be used to solve the title’s supernatural murder mystery.

Along with the protagonist’s newly evolved power to Shift between two parallel timelines, the video also focuses on her new Pulse ability. This allows Max to take a peek into the alternate timeline before making the jump and also lets her overhear conversations happening on the other side.

Watch the Powers Unveiled trailer for Life is Strange: Double Exposure below:

“Several years after we guided her through Arcadia Bay, Double Exposure sees Max return later in her life, now an artist-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University,” the game’s description reads.

“Unfortunately, calamity is never far away. Max’s friend Safi is killed, and we’ll be plunged into a full-on murder mystery, with a supernatural twist. Max’s original power to rewind time has morphed into the ability to entirely Shift timelines, and we’ll be exploring two parallel realities – one where Safi is safe and well, and the other in the wake of her death – in order to discover the identity of her killer.”

While the standard edition of the game will retail for $50, the Ultimate Edition will set players back a whopping $80 and allow them to play the first two chapters two weeks early on October 15. This has the internet frustrated, as the likelihood of spoilers being posted ahead of the game’s standard release seems very high.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 29. It will also be released for the Nintendo Switch in the future, though no date has been confirmed.