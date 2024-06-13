Life is Strange: Double Exposure Devs Discuss Game’s Story

The first game had two very different endings, so which is the canonical one?

During last weekend’s Xbox Games Showcase, fans got their first look at Life is Strange: Double Exposure, which will see the return of Max Caulfield as she uses her powers to prevent her friend’s murder. Those who enjoyed the first game are excited about new content, but many are curious as to whether the choices made in the original Life is Strange will impact the new entry.

“We knew we had to respect the two unforgettable endings to the first chapter of Max’s story, while also crafting something new, something fresh that echoed Max’s past challenges even while it moved Max’s personal story forward,” narrative director Felice Kuan said in an interview.

“It was really important at Deck Nine that if we were to make another Max adventure that the game we’d have to respect both those endings,” game director Jon Stauder adds. “Life is Strange: Double Exposure does that very thing.

“There’s no canon ending in our book to the first game. Double Exposure will respect both endings in Max’s thoughts, her journal, her SMS, her interactions with other characters, and what she opts to reveal about her past to her new friends, it’s all reflective of that final choice.”

Life is Strange: Double Exposure will launch on PC and Xbox Series X/S on October 29.

“Several years after we guided her through Arcadia Bay, Double Exposure sees Max return later in her life, now an artist-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University,” the game’s description reads.

“Unfortunately, calamity is never far away. Max’s friend Safi is killed, and we’ll be plunged into a full-on murder mystery, with a supernatural twist. Max’s original power to rewind time has morphed into the ability to entirely Shift timelines, and we’ll be exploring two parallel realities – one where Safi is safe and well, and the other in the wake of her death – in order to discover the identity of her killer.”