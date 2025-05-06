Final Fantasy VII Remake Creator’s Voice Chat Arrives!

Nintendo has been doing something special with some of its 3rd party games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 when the system releases next month or soon after. Specifically, they’ve been doing special “Creator’s Voice” segments that allow the developers of certain titles to talk about what it was like both making these games and making them for the Switch 2. The latest Creator’s Voice chat has dropped, and it features Naoki Hamaguchi talking about Final Fantasy VII Remake and its impending arrival on a Nintendo console. The game is the first in the “Remake Saga,” and many are curious how it’ll play on the new system.

One thing that Naoki noted is that he feels video games are special because of how immersed you can get into them, and went even further by stating the first video games he ever played were on Nintendo platforms. As such, he felt a special connection with the brand ever since, which makes it all the more poetic that one of his more recent games is coming to the Switch 2.

To that end, he admitted that the reason Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to the Switch 2 was because the new console had upgraded features and specs that would allow a port to be possible. Once he saw that, he knew he had to make it happen.

A key difference with the Nintendo Switch 2 version in Naoki’s mind is being able to play it on the go and using the GameChat feature to easily chat in real time with friends and other players. He feels that this will add new experiences for players to enjoy.

A key thing that Naoki notes near the end of the video is that he feels this will build a “strong partnership” with the Nintendo and Final Fantasy teams, which is very interesting, as many might imply that to mean we’ll get other games from the franchise in the future. To that end, he finished the video by saying he hopes players enjoy “the remake series” on Nintendo Switch 2. That most definitely implies that the second and third entries in the saga will arrive sometime in the future for the platform.

While that may not be the “biggest piece of news,” as many had teased that this was likely, it was nice to hear it right from the director’s mouth. He’s clearly happy to have the games on a Nintendo platform, and that could lead to more creators for the console down the road.