Borderlands Film Coming to Streaming Services This Month

You can enjoy the trainwreck in the comfort of your own home very soon.

Those wanting to watch the largely-panned Borderlands film won’t have to wait long to stream it at home. While no official announcements have been made, multiple sources (ScreenTime, The Hollywood Handle, When to Stream) have pointed to the movie being made available digitally as soon as August 30.

The live-action Borderlands film hit theaters on August 9, 2024. Reviews for the film have been largely negative, with many critics and moviegoers frustrated by the movie’s lack of humor and action, along with its poor CGI effects.

“Borderlands is borderline unwatchable. The violence is bland ad uninspired, the chemistry is non-existent and the trajectory of the story is both boring and painfully obvious. I had no expectations for this and yet I was somehow still let down,” quipped Nick van Dinther from Bitesize Breakdown.

“Borderlands feels like what an out-of-touch executive thinks the ‘cool kids’ find appealing,” said film critic Edgar Ortega. “There is not a single earnest character moment here, just obnoxious quips that feel dated as soon as they leave the actors’ mouths. It’s not even so bad it’s good, just a complete mess.”

2K announced that a new Borderlands game was in active development earlier this year.

“I haven’t been perfect at hiding the fact that we’re working on many things, and that we’re working on big things,” Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said in July. “I’m confident that our fans are going to be very, very happy with the next video game project when we are ready to announce it. And I will tell you that we’re not going to be making people wait for a long time before we announce it.”

The last mainline game in the series, Borderlands 3, was released in 2019 and has sold over 19 million copies.