The Borderlands Movie Had At Least “One” Fan And Also Left Out Some People In The Credits

Taste is something that many people differ in, and we mean that in the basic way. There are people who love a “commonly enjoyed” kind of food, for example, and then someone will come along and say that it’s terrible tasting. That’s not something to insult that person about; it’s just how their “taste” works. However, when it comes to certain kinds of movies, TV shows, and video games, if you’re found to like a “commonly accepted bad product,” you might honestly have something wrong with you. That brings us to the Borderlands Movie, which pretty much everyone agrees is a terrible film.

You don’t have to take our word for it, though. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film started out with 0% on the site and only slightly got a bump to 6%. That’s terrible! That’s beyond terrible! That’s not how films of this nature are supposed to debut, and yet, it did. Even the “fan take” hasn’t been positive, with the movie having a 48% on RT, meaning that this won’t be a film that has the classic “disconnect between critics and fans.”

However, there is one person who apparently liked the film, and that person is Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford. He posted on Twitter that he went to the film and that there were “lots of people” who came out and noted how it was a blast:

Oh wow – That was so fun! The vibe in the room with real people taking the movie as it came and having fun was just awesome! I’m on cloud 9 right now. It’s fun to feel people having a good time! https://t.co/Jj3AQdnOtp — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) August 9, 2024

Whether we believe him or not is not the issue here. Hint: we don’t believe him. This is one of those situations where you can easily say, “He’s attached to the team who made the game; of course, he’s going to say that the movie was good!” It’s sad and deceptive to people who might actually go see this movie, but it’s a classic “trope” of the movie industry and beyond.

After all, what’s he supposed to say? That the movie was garbage and should’ve been scrapped years ago instead of being turned into whatever it became? That wouldn’t play well with others.

Oh, and speaking of “not playing well with others,” one of the people who worked on the Borderlands Movie noted that they weren’t credited for helping create the CGI model of Claptrap!

This time 3 years ago I was rigging the CG asset of Claptrap for the Borderlands movie. I worked on him for 5 consecutive months. Neither I, nor the artist who modelled him (Who I worked with the entire time), got a credit for the film — Robbie Reid the Rigger (@chowgood) August 8, 2024

That’s not cool! When you’re spending months of your life on a film, no matter how the film comes out, you need to be credited for your work. This is just the latest controversy for a film that is doomed to fail at the box office and had a maligned creation history. The sooner we forget about this movie, the better.